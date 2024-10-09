Council byelection: Prohibitory orders to be imposed around polling stations from October 19

The Election Commission of India will impose prohibitory orders in the 100-m radius of 234 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada district where members of local authorities will caste votes in the byelection to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency on October 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for the byelection M.P. Mullai Muhilan issued the order with effect from 4 p.m. of October 19 till the completion of the election process in the revenue districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The prohibitory orders are issued to ensure free and fair elections and to maintain law and order, the DC said in his order on Wednesday.

Consequently, gathering of five or more people, taking out processions, holding meetings, carrying weapons, using loudspeakers, sloganeering, etc., are prohibited. Shops providing photocopy services, book stalls, and cyber cafés have to remain closed during the period while campaigning within 200-m radius of polling stations is prohibited on the day of polling. Public meetings too are prohibited during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muhilan said leaders of political parties who are not voters in the byelection should leave the constituency by 4 p.m. of October 19. He has instructed officials on poll duty to inspect guesthouses and lodges to check whether outsiders are staying in the constituency. On the day of the election, carrying of mobile phones, cordless phones, or any other electronic gadget within 100-m radius of the polling station is prohibited.

Training on October 18

Meanwhile, officials drawn for poll duty, including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and micro observers will be given training on October 18. The training for all micro observers in Dakshina Kannada will be given at the Netravathi Auditorium on the zilla panchayat premises from noon to 1 p.m.

PROs and APROs of Puttur subdivision will be given training at the Town Hall, Puttur, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 18 while those in Mangaluru subdivision will be given training at the Netravathi Auditorium from 10.30 a.m. to noon, Mr. Muhilan in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.