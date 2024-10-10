GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Council byelection from DK constituency: BJP convention at B.C. Road on October 15

Published - October 10, 2024 06:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will hold a convention of its workers and elected representatives of local bodies in Dakshina Kannada at Buntara Bhavana in B.C. Road on October 15.

As many as 3,000 workers and elected representatives are expected to attend. The convention will be held in connection with the October 21 byelection to the Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency, party district president Satish Kumpala said on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, he said BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra will inaugurate the convention. MPs from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Kota Srinivas Poojary and from Dakshina Kannada Capt. Brijesh Chowta will participate.

Mr. Kumpala said the party is confident of retaining the seat held earlier by Mr. Poojary.

During the meetings held at eight Assembly constituencies in the district in connection with the byelection, the gram panchayat member said that the State government led by the Congress has not released any fund for development projects under the panchayats. The panchayats are now making use of the grants released by the Union government under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants. The Congress government has not released the area development fund of the MLAs in the State which has also hampered the development projects at gram panchayat level, he said.

Mr. Kumpala said that the constituency, including Udupi district, has 6,040 voters. Capt. Chowta said the party is confident of winning the byelection with a huge majority.

