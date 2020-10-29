Corruption is comparable to indulging in anti-national activities: Rajendra

Deputy Commissioner urges government servants to discharge their duty without expecting favour

Comparing corruption to indulging in anti-national activities, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday asked government employees to be introspective imagining them in the place of the common man while discharging their duty.

Such an introspection or experiences of harassment at government offices before one joined the government service should guide government servants to deliver service without expecting anything in return, Dr. Rajendra said, speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week observation at his office.

The Vigilance Awareness Week with the theme “Vigilant India-Prosperous India” is being organised by the administration in association with the District Legal Services Authority and the Bar Association, Mangaluru.

The Deputy Commissioner said that government servants should ensure that all government schemes reach the targetted groups without there being any corruption. Leading a life of honesty would inspire hundreds of people, he told officers and employees urging them to discharge their duties without expecting any favour. Dr. Rajendra also cautioned government servants stringent action would be initiated if any lapses in their working was found.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Service Authority’s member secretary A.G. Shilpa said that every government servant should also create legal awareness besides following the law of the land. Demanding and accepting bribe, accepting favours in other forms, misusing public office, etc., were offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, she said. General public may complain to the Anti Corruption Bureau in Mangaluru on Ph: 0824-2483000, ACB Inspector of Police on Ph: 9480806291 or the Superintendent of Police on Ph: 9480806231, she said.

Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) commenced observing the Vigilance Week on Tuesday at its corporate office in Navi Mumbai and at all establishments across its network. Employees were administered the vigilance pledge virtually by senior officers. Reiterating the Central Vigilance Commission’s call, KRCL urged people to actively work towards promotion of integrity in all aspects of life for the progress of the country.