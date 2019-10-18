‘Corruption can be reduced by implementing morality’

The former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde on Thursday said that the restrictions on visual media inside the Legislative Assembly was not only unlawful but also unconstitutional.

Interacting with students at Rostrum, the speaker’s club of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, near here, Mr. Hegde said that the decision was not right. Every citizen has the right to know what his representative was up to, he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Hegde said that the decline in social values led to the fall in administration in the country.

“We are living in a society where money and power matter a lot. There is also a mad race for acquiring these through selfish and greedy means,” Mr. Hegde said.

Admitting he had not seen the suffering of people till he became the Lokayukta, Mr. Hegde said that those experiences changed his outlook towards life. He urged students to be content and inculcate a sense of humanity that will help them lead fruitful lives.

While talking about the abrogation of Article 370, he said, “Come what may, our country stands above all. It is our responsibility to do anything to keep it that way.”

On a question about reservation, Mr. Hegde said that it should be given, but only on the economic status of a person and not on caste lines.

He said that corruption cannot be eradicated at all. “It is a contagious disease. No country is corruption-free. It can only be reduced by implementing morality and content among people,” he added.