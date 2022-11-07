Corrupt practices will not be tolerated, says NMPA chairman

Corruption-free and transparent administration in Karnataka is bringing in ₹10 lakh crore investment into the State, says Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations

Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations P.S. Harsha speaking at the valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week at NMPA BDC Hall in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Corruption cannot escape vigilant eyes and action will be taken against those who are involved in it, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority A.V. Ramana said here on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory of the vigilance week of NMPA organised at the NMPA’s Business Development Centre here, Mr. Ramana said that those involved in corrupt practices will be under the impression that their actions are not being noticed.

“We have our own third eye on you all. We know what each employee is doing,” he said and added, “When mistakes reach a flash point, necessary action will be taken against the employee concerned.”

A first mistake will be pardoned in the interest of employee’s family members who are dependent on the employee. “There is no question of saving any employee accused of corrupt practices. Action can be taken even when the employee is on the verge of retirement,” he said. In the interest of society and own self, employees should be honest in their workplace.

Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations P. Harsha said that foreign investors are impressed with the corruption-free and transparent administration provided by the State government. Hence, after the recent Global Investors Meet, investment to a tune of ₹10 lakh crore is being made in the State, he said. “Corruption-free administration bring credibility to projects proposed by the State government,” he said.

NMPA Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, NMPA Chief Vigilance Officer K. Padmanabhachar and CVO of Mormugao Port Vijaya Dat Kagita also spoke.

Rewards and certificates were given to students and NMPA employees who emerged winners in the elocution and slogan writing competition held as part of the Vigilance Week.