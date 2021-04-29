Corporation told to curb business activities around Central Market

The district administration on Thursday directed Mangaluru City Corporation to strictly prohibit trade in vegetables and fish and other business activities in and around the Central Market area.

Chairing a meeting on combating COVID-19 here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar to enforce the rule immediately as large gatherings of people without adhering to COVID-19 guidelines were being observed in the locality. No one was permitted to sell commodities around Central Market and any such activity is illegal, he said.

As all wholesale business activities in vegetables and fruits have already been shifted to the APMC Yard at Baikampady, the corporation should ensure that no wholesale business takes place at Central Market. It also should ensure decentralised sale of vegetables and fruits across the city without causing any gathering of people.

Dr. Rajendra said that many street vendors and thousands of people gather in the Central Market area every morning during the emergency buying window and it has become a cause for concern. There was also heavy movement of vehicular traffic during the period in the area, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner directed Mangaluru City Traffic Police to regulate vehicular movement in and around Central Market.

Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyasa Kamath and other senior officials attended the meeting.