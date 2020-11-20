Corporation to soon launch mobile app for managing trade licence

The Mangaluru City Corporation

MANGALURU

20 November 2020 00:44 IST

The app is in the final stages of its making and is expected to be available next month

Mangaluru City Corporation will soon launch a mobile application (App) to enable people to apply online for trade licence and receive it online itself.

The App is in the final stages of its making and is expected to be available for download from Google Play Store next month.

According to corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, even after the App is launched, the off-line system of issuing trade licence will continue to work till the time people get used to the mobile application.

Advertising

Advertising

Once the on-line system is in place, people need not come to the corporation office for applying, submitting documents or to receive licence which can be downloaded online.

The Commissioner said that as there will be geo-tagging provision, there will not be any duplication in issuing licence.

Environment Engineer of the Health Department (which issues the corporation trade licence) Madhu S. Manohar said that people can apply for renewal of licence and cancellation using the App.

Once they apply, they can pay licence fee and upload documents online, check status of applications and download licence and take a print. The final version of the App will have digital signature.

He said that the civic body has categorised 10 types of main trade with sub-categories. The main categories are general, food and beverages, boarding and lodging; automobile, showrooms, spare parts and service centres, offices, industries, hospitals, markets, halls and temporary licence.

The temporary category comprises licence issued to exhibitions, festivals, street vendors, tender coconut sellers, vegetable and fruit vendors and the like.

The general category comprises 20 trades such as coaching centres, courier services, stationery centres, laundry shops, garment shops, jewellery shops and the like.

He said that in addition to the App meant for the people, the civic body simultaneously will launch an App for health inspectors and officials of the corporation to manage online applications filed by people and issue licence.

Higher officials in the corporation can monitor the status of applications filed through the portal. A database will store the applications received, documents and photos uploaded.

“It will provide a secured gateway for all trade licence,” he said.

Mr. Manohar said that all the door numbers issued by the revenue section in the corporation will be available in the online system. Hence, whenever an applicant mentions the door number, the area of the trade is immediately identified.