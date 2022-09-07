Corporation to launch new e-Aasthi system on Sept. 12

New applicants can get e-khata within a maximum of seven days

To end the over-a-month time taken to issue e-khata, the Mangaluru City Corporation is set to launch the new e-Aasthi system on September 12 by which new applicants can get e-khata within a maximum of seven days.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mayor Premanand Shetty said that the new system has been devised for the city to overcome problems, including time taken by officials to physically identify property and server issues, which led to the delay of over a month in getting e-khata.

Following a series of meetings and consultation with domain experts, National Informatics Centre has devised e-Aasthi portal for the city using maps and drone images of 60 wards. “If this system works well here, it will be replicated in other parts of the State,” said Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the new portal can be accessed on https://eaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/citizen through mobile phone. By going to the property concerned, the applicant has to open the website. Then he has to go to locate the property feature where the map of the area pops up.

On clicking on the mark showing the location of the property concerned, a box will open where the name of owner and other details have to be incorporated. Then, two photographs of the property needs to be clicked after pressing a related link which will capture the coordinates of the location.

After submitting details, the applicant will receive SMS stating the acknowledgement number. The applicant has to go to MangaloreOne Centre along with his mobile phone that he used to submit the form. He should mention the acknowledgement number and submit scanned images of tax paid receipt, sale deed and other related documents.

After these images are uploaded, the application goes to the corporation official concerned and e-khata is issued within a week’s time. Mr. Sridhar said that e-khata can be physically collected either at the MangaloreOne centre or downloaded through the new portal.

Mr. Sridhar said that work is on to issue e-khatas under the new portal and dispose of the 300 applications that have been filed.

Mr. Kamath said that changes will be made in the new portal to overcome teething problems. “In the days to come, the new portal will enable people get e-khatas by sitting in the comfort of their houses,” he said.