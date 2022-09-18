Corporation to have system in place for disposing of construction waste in Mangaluru

Mayor Jayanand Anchan speaking at the cleanliness drive organised jointly by Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists Association, Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada and Inner Wheel Club at the Indira Priyadarshini Park here in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 18. | Photo Credit: M. Raghava

While expressing concern over the erratic way that construction waste is being dumped on the roadside, Mayor Jayanand Anchan said on Sunday that the corporation is working on to have a proper system in place for disposing of construction waste.

He was speaking at the cleaning drive jointly organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Indian Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada and Inner Wheel Club Mangaluru, at Indira Priyadarshini Park in Hat Hill here.

Since getting elected as the Mayor, Mr. Anchan said that he has been visiting different parts of the city to review the development works and also see the maintenance of cleanliness in those areas. “At several places I have found construction waste being dumped on the roadside,” he said.

Expressing his concern over the quality of food being served on the roadside, he said that there are complaints against some street vendors that they are dumping waste on the roadside. Police will be asked to take action against peddlers and consumers of cannabis operating in different parts of the city, he said.

Appreciating the work of cleaning the park, Deputy Mayor Poornima asked people to get actively involved in cleaning drives. Cleaning should start from homes, she said.

Chairman of Dakshina Kannada unit of the Indian Red Cross Society Shantharam Shetty, Malini Hebbar from Inner Wheel Club, Professor and Head of Department of Orthopaedics Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru K.R. Kamath, and President of Journalists’ Union Srinivas Nayak Indaje, also spoke.

Dinesh Jadav, who maintains the park, was among the persons felicitated.