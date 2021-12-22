Corporation takes up special drive to remove waste from highways

MANGALURU

22 December 2021 23:39 IST

Some citizens say it is better to create civic sense among people

Mangaluru City Corporation has begun a special drive to pick up waste from the highways in its jurisdiction.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar told The Hindu here on Wednesday that the drive has been taken up on a pilot basis starting from the Surathkal-Mukka stretch on the National Highway 66 now. The drive was acutally launched on Monday.

“The waste will be picked up twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays,” he said and added that the drive is to ensure that the highways are kept clean.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to a tweet by the corporation on the drive, some citizens asked the civic body to impose fine on those who throw waste on the highways and roads, while others wanted it to create civic sense.

Preetham Sai P.V. wrote: “Unless you fine people who throw garbage on the road, this menace cannot be stopped.”

Damodara Bhat replied: “Imposing fine, is fine. But creating civic sense is the best. Goa is a model city. Removing trash means bringing positivity while driving. Flowering plants or trees should enhance the beauty of roads.”

Suresha Shenoy wrote: “Slow and steady, right direction as well. Penalise those who litter.”

Mr. Sai further wrote: “Creating civic sense is the best. But do you think enough awareness has not been created? Yet people continue to throw garbage wherever they like. You should travel on Vamanjoor dumping yard road. There is crap everywhere despite the garbage truck coming everyday.”

The corporation Commissioner said that the civic body has installed CCTV cameras in some places after identifying the black spots in the city. Garbage throwing has come down in such places. “As far as highways are concerned, some tourists also dump garbage,” he said.

Meanwhile, throwing garbage on the roadside continues to be a menace on the outskirts of the city in the jurisdiction of gram panchayats and other urban local bodies. For example, on the Thokkottu-Konaje Road, garbage is regularly being dumped between Deralakatte and Natekal.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat through the gram panchayats did trace such vehicles dumping waste on the roadside and imposed fine. But the menace has not come under control.