Corporation revises water tariff in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru City Corporation has revised the water tariff for its consumers and it is effective from the next date of billing.

Accordingly, the minimum tariff has been revised from ₹65 up to 24,000 litres (or 24 kilo litres) to ₹56 up to 8,000 litres (or 8 kilo litres).

Hence the maximum quantity of water which can be used within the range of minimum tariff fixed has been reduced from 24,000 to 8,000 litres.

The tariff applicable to the next three levels of slabs or categories are as follows:

₹9 per each kilo litre for above 8 kilo litres and up to 15 kilo litres category; ₹11 per each kilo litre for above the 15 kilo litres and up to 25 kilo litres category, and ₹13 per each kilo litre for above the 25 kilo litres category.

As per the revision, the six earlier slabs or categories have been revised to four slabs or categories now.

Though the revised tariff is effective from April 1, 2019 in reality it will come into effect from the next immediate date of billing, a water supply official said.