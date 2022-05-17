Corporation puts immediate stop to road cutting, earth digging works

The step is being taken to ensure public safety, prevent damage to public property during monsoon

The blanket ban issued by City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar on any new road or earth cutting will be in effect till September 30. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday imposed a blanket ban on any new civil works involving road and earth digging in its limits for public safety and to prevent damage to roads with immediate effect.

The restrictions will be in force till September 30, said Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a notification here.

Addressed to different agencies executing civil works, including Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation Department, KUIDFC, KRIDL, Nirmithi Kendra, Gail Gas and Adani Gas, the Corporation Commissioner said that many civil works, including road, drinking water, sewage lines, street lights, LNG lines, are under execution in the corporation limits by different agencies.

As the monsoon this year is fast approaching, it has become necessary for the corporation to take steps to ensure the safety of the general public and also public property, including roads. As such, no new civil works should commence with immediate effect and till September 30, when the monsoon is supposed to recede.

Mr. Sridhar asked the executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects/ works at the earliest after ensuring adequate safety measures for the general public and public property. Ongoing road works should be completed immediately and roads should be restored, he said.

If any new work has to be taken up on emergent needs, the agency concerned should obtain prior permission of the corporation, the Commissioner said.

However, if any untoward incident occurs at the work site or due to the execution, the agency and contractor concerned will be held responsible and appropriate action will be initiated against them, he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the corporation also said that no earth cutting/ hill cutting activities should be taken up during the period by any agency or person to prevent landslips and the resultant inconvenience to others.