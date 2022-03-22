Corporation, India Post launch initiative to deliver birth certificate through SpeedPost

Mangaluru City Corporation, in association with India Post, on Monday launched “birth certificate delivery through SpeedPost” initiative, said to be the first of its kind in the State.

Mayor Premananda Shetty launched the initiative in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha here.

Under the existing system, the applicant has to visit the corporation offices at least twice, once for submitting the application and again for collecting the certificate.

Under the SpeedPost initiative, the applicant need not visit the corporation offices for the second time, if he has opted for delivery through SpeedPost while submitting his application for birth certificate. Completely a voluntary initiative, the applicant has to indicate the delivery address and pay ₹100 delivery fee, after which the certificate will be delivered pan-India once it becomes ready.

This initiative, according to Mr. Sriharsha, will be of much help for residents from outstation who get deliveries done in Mangaluru that is known for healthcare services. Once they submit their applications for birth certificates and pay the delivery fee, they need not visit Mangaluru again and get their certificates delivered on their doorsteps, he said.

Irrespective of the number of copies of birth certificates, the consignment will be delivered at a flat fee of ₹100. While submitting the application, the applicant has to choose the delivery through SpeedPost option and pay ₹100 to the postman delivering the consignment. The delivery address need not be the one as mentioned in the birth certificate. As and when the corporation completes the certificate printing process, between three days and 30 days from the date of the application, the delivery of the certificate will be taken care of by India Post. From collection to delivery of the certificate, the applicant will be kept informed through SMS, he said.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao was present.