Corporation enables application tracking

Taking forward the paperless office system, the Mangaluru City Corporation has enabled a new feature that helps people track applications and grievances they have filed.

This new feature is part of the “Office-Oneline Workflow Automation System”. The file tracking feature can be accessed through the public e-services portal www.mangalurucity.online.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar told reporters on Wednesday that two years since adopting paperless office system, operations of all departments have been digitalised. “The paper or file movement has almost stopped.” Applications and grievances are processed in the e-file format, he said.

Letters addressed to different departments will be received by personnel in the six counters of the help desk at the entrance of the main office in the corporation. The letters and related documents are scanned at the help desk and the scanned material is sent to the department concerned. The applicant receives an acknowledgement number on his mobile phone.

Applicants can track action taken on their applications by going to “Track Your File” feature on the e-services portal. People can also track their applications at the kiosk installed at the entrance of the corporation head office.

Mr. Sridhar said that the corporation is going ahead with digitalising all its records and so far, more than five lakh files have been digitalised.

A host of services can be accessed through the e-services portal, Mr. Sridhar said.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said that seeing the time taken by officials to dispose of applications. In the coming days, the corporation will fix a time and hold officials accountable for disposing of applications/grievances, which is similar to the Sakala system of the State government.