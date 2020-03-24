Corporation deploys disinfectant spraying vehicles in city

Mangaluru City Coporation on Monday pressed into service two lorry-mounted jetting machines modified to spray disinfectants in public floating areas in the city to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Diwakar launched them in front of the city corporation office at noon.

Later, these machines sprayed disinfectants in the KSRTC bus stand area and also covered some other areas.

A health section official in the corporation said that as the machines modified now have been mounted on large lorries, two more machines will be modified to be mounted on mini lorries so that they can cover small and congested roads also.