Corporation Bank observes Linguistic Harmony Day

Corporation Bank and Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Mangaluru, jointly organised Linguistic Harmony Day recently where the importance of harmony between Hindi and regional languages was stressed upon.

Bank Managing Director and CEO P.V. Bharathi, who is also the chairperson of TOLIC, said that the native language plays an important role while doing business. Banks could implement various social security schemes of the Union government through Hindi and regional languages. She also urged the staff members to take advantage of technology to develop Official Language.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank Executive Director Birupaksha Mishra said that while implementing Hindi as an Official Language, due importance should be given to all Indian languages as well. He exhorted the staff members to use Official Language [Hindi] in their day-to-day official work.

In her keynote address, Nagratna M., HoD, Department of Hindi, Mangalore University, said that the country is a multi-lingual country; hence, the need of the hour is to be multi-lingual. Further, she said, Hindi is being taught in various universities all over the world.