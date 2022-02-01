Corpn. to take up school ground issue with Deputy Commissioner

MANGALURU

01 February 2022 00:27 IST

The council of Mangaluru City Corporation at a meeting here on Monday resolved to write to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to take an appropriate decision in a matter relating to an educational institution as it is exercising unwarranted rights over 6.16 acres of playground at Paduva.

Referring to a letter by senior councillor from the BJP Shakila Kava representing Kadri North (No 32) ward, an agenda tabled in the council said that Ms. Kava had sought that the corporation should take into possession 6.16 acres of land which is a playground now as its RTC (Survey No 279 – 1 B 2 A in Kadri B village) mentioned it as government land. It should be declared as a public playground.

Speaking on the matter, Ms. Kava said that an educational institution at Paduva has now taken into possession the playground and has locked it up by building a gate after constructing the compound wall for the ground. It is allowing only its students to play on the ground and is using it as its private property. But as per the RTC, the ground is a government land. Hence, students of other educational institutions in Paduva and nearby areas and public in general have the right to use the ground. As a result, the corporation should take over the ground to enable all people to use the ground.

Responding to it, the Opposition Congress members said that since the matter is pertaining to government land the corporation has no rights to take it into its possession. Only the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada can decide in the matter. Later, the council decided that the civic body should write to the Deputy Commissioner.

Some of the councillors raised objection to the conduct of the Deputy Commissioner (Development) who is also the Superintending Engineer in the corporation. They said that the official is not visiting some of the spots for inspection and when the Budget meeting of the corporation was under way on Friday, he did not attend it though he was present in his chamber. He is not attending other meetings of the corporation regularly.

Responding to it, Mayor Premananda Shetty said that he has taken serious note of the official keeping himself away from the Budget meeting last week, though he was present in his office. The Mayor then instructed corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar to write to the government on the conduct of the official by recommending disciplinary action against him.