Corpn. to seek Govt. approval for land for electronics park

Mayor Premananda Shetty speaking in the council meeting of the city corporation in Mangaluru Thursday.

MANGALURU

30 July 2021 00:52 IST

‘Later, we can issue a notification inviting expression of interest from the public’

Mangaluru City Corporation will write to the State government seeking its approval for acquiring 10 acres of land under the provision of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for setting up an electronics park in the city.

The council of the corporation, which met here on Thursday, has taken a decision in the matter.

Mayor Premananda Shetty told the council that the government will be urged to give approval under sub-section (28 J (ii)) of Section 14 B of Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 1961.

Advertising

Advertising

If the government gives its approval, then the corporation can issue a notification inviting expression of interest from those who are ready to part land under the provision of the TDR, he said.

The Mayor said that the corporation placed an agenda following a letter to the civic body from Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty. The MLA in his April 16, 2021 letter said that Mangaluru has still not grown as a destination for IT. There is dearth of government land for setting up IT/electronics park in the city. Hence, those having private land can be convinced to part their land under the provision of TDR. If land is available, then it can be given to any government agency for developing it as an electronics/IT park.

But Leader of the Opposition in the council A. C. Vinayraj questioned the way in which the Mayor gave approval to the agenda in advance anticipating the approval of the council. He said that there is some mischief in this move. He added that as per an earlier letter of the MLA there was a move to get 9.4 acres land belonging to Rohan Corporation of Rohan Monteiro near Bondel Junction.

The council earlier had decided to constitute a committee to inspect the land and study whether it is suitable for setting up the park. The council had decided to get the land only if it is suitable. But neither the committee was formed nor the land was inspected, he said and added that the move appears to be to favour a person.

Replying to it, the Mayor said that now the corporation is not seeking the approval of the government to get any particular piece of land under the provision of the TDR. If the government gives its approval, many others can also come forward to part with their land.

Meanwhile, State president, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Muneer Katipalla, in a statement on Thursday, opposed the move to get land for the park under the provision of TDR.

“It is not the task of the city corporation. The KIADB can do it. There is some conspiracy behind the move of the city corporation,” he said.