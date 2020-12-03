Corpn. to seek ₹ 20 crore from govt. to acquire land

MANGALURU

03 December 2020 00:32 IST

It is to be used for widening road from Morgan’s Gate to reach National Highway 66 via Mahakalipadpu

Mangaluru City Corporation Council in its meeting on Wednesday decided to seek ₹ 20 crore from the State government for acquiring 1.25 acres of private land for widening the road between Morgan’s Gate and National Highway 66 via Mahakalipadpu railway crossing.

Whip in the council Premananda Shetty told the council that it was a vital link road between the city and the Kasaragod-Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway. Earlier, the Chief Secretary of theState had directed that the civic body and the government share the funds required for the land acquisition equally as ₹ 10 crore each. If the corporation is to bear its share, it should be from the funds available under its premium floor area ratio account. But as per the current provisions, the funds available under premium floor area ratio account should not be diverted for acquiring land and to pay compensation, as it should be used only for road development and road widening projects. Hence, the government should be requested to sanction the entire amount of ₹ 20 crore to acquire the land.

An agenda tabled in the meeting on the matter said that a total of 3.75 acres of private land is required for widening the road. Of this, the land owner has agreed to part 2.5 acres of land through provisions under transferable development rights (TDR). But the remaining 1.25 acres of land will have to be acquired.

It said that a railway underpass will have to be built at Mahakalipadpu railway crossing as part of the road development project. It would cost about ₹ 30 crore. Hence, the total project cost would be ₹ 50 crore.

The project would be taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) under the Smart City Mission. There is no provision under the mission to spend its funds for acquiring private land required for the project.