Corpn. to discuss traffic issues next week

Mayor Premananda Shetty said on Friday that he will call a meeting of councillors next week to discuss and address issues pertaining to traffic management and MESCOM in the city.

Some councillors told the monthly meeting of the council that the corporation has widened roads in many places in the city. But the widened portions are being used for parking vehicles. People have been complaining that there is no space to walk. In some places, street vendors have occupied the roads.

The Mayor said that there should be coordination for addressing traffic issues.

Mr. Shetty did not agree with a suggestion by a councillor that the civic body should collect fee from MESCOM for installing poles and transformers on land under the control of the corporation.

When some members pointed out that the menace of vendors occupying footpaths and roadsides continued even now, the Mayor instructed the revenue officials to resume the eviction drive on Monday. A visibly upset Mayor asked the officials what made them stop the eviction drive.

The Mayor also directed an official of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) not to go ahead with the construction of multi-level car parking facility near Balam Bhat Hall without the approval of the corporation. Councillors raised objections to MSCL going ahead with the project by keeping the elected council in the dark.