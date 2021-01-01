Corpn. seeks 10 acres for additional water supply infrastructure

MANGALURU

01 January 2021 00:59 IST

Land sought to build either jackwell or have storage facility

Considering the increasing demand for water in the city, Mangaluru City Corporation has urged the State government to allot it 10 acres of government land (river paramboku land) on the banks of the Netravathi at Adyar to have its additional water augmentation and water supply infrastructure there, as it has in Thumbe.

The land has been sought either to build a new jackwell to lift drinking water for the city, house its pumping station or to have a water storage facility as a new bridge-cum-barrage is now being constructed across the Netravathi on the downstream of the Thumbe vented dam at Adyar.

Speaking at a meeting of the council of the corporation here on Thursday, commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said that he wrote to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on December 22 requesting reservation of 10 acres on survey number 57. The land is required to set up facilities to meet the future demand of water in the city.

Hailing the action of the corporation commissioner, Whip in the council Premananda Shetty said that the civic body should seriously think of finding additional sources of water to meet future requirements. The focus should not be only on expanding the water distribution network. The bridge-cum-barrage coming up at Adyar could be used as another source of water supply in addition to the existing vented dam at Thumbe.

The corporation commissioner sought the land after obtaining a technical opinion from K.P. Jayaram, Individual Consultant, Regional Project Management Unit, Karnataka Integrated Urban Water Management Investment Program (KIUWMIP), under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).

The consultant in his report said that a scheme for augmentation of bulk water supply is most essential within next 10 years to meet shortfall in bulk supply to sustain the on-going round-the-clock drinking water supply scheme in the city and to manage it.

KUIDFC has already taken up Jalasiri project in the city for the corporation for round-the-clock water supply. Mr. Sridhar told the meeting that the civic bodies of Ullal and Mulky owed the corporation ₹ 1.5 crore and ₹ 75 lakh, respectively, as user fee for using water from Thumbe.