Corpn. official says his FB account hacked

Joint Commissioner (Administration) of Mangaluru City Corporation Santhosh Kumar G. has filed a complaint against a fake Facebook account created using his name and other personal details.

In the complaint filed with the Cyber Crime Police here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar said that he noticed on Tuesday a fake Facebook account created by using his photograph and official designation. The fake account creator had sent messages seeking money to persons in Mr. Kumar’s friend list. Realising that his account had been hacked, Mr. Kumar sent out messages through his official Facebook account asking his friends not to react to messages sent by the fake Facebook account.

Mr. Kumar has asked the police to trace out the hackers and take necessary legal action.

The Cyber Crime Police registered his complaint under Section 66 C and D of the Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.