Corpn. official says his FB account hacked

Joint Commissioner (Administration) of Mangaluru City Corporation Santhosh Kumar G. has filed a complaint against a fake Facebook account created using his name and other personal details.
In the complaint filed with the Cyber Crime Police here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar said that he noticed on Tuesday a fake Facebook account created by using his photograph and official designation. The fake account creator had sent messages seeking money to persons in Mr. Kumar’s friend list. Realising that his account had been hacked, Mr. Kumar sent out messages through his official Facebook account asking his friends not to react to messages sent by the fake Facebook account.
Mr. Kumar has asked the police to trace out the hackers and take necessary legal action.
The Cyber Crime Police registered his complaint under Section 66 C and D of the Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath