Mangaluru

Corpn. deploys disinfectant spraying vehicles in city

Two more machines will be modified to cover small roads

Mangaluru City Coporation on Monday pressed into service two lorry-mounted jetting machines modified to spray disinfectants in public floating areas in the city to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Diwakar launched them in front of the city corporation office at noon.

Later, these machines sprayed disinfectants in the KSRTC bus stand area and also covered some other areas.

A health section official in the corporation said that as the machines modified now have been mounted on large lorries, two more machines will be modified to be mounted on mini lorries so that they can cover small and congested roads also.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 1:18:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/corpn-deploys-disinfectant-spraying-vehicles-in-city/article31146562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY