Corpn. cuts water rate, waste management user fee

The newly elected council of the Mangaluru City Corporation, which held its first meeting on Thursday after more than a year, slashed drinking water tariff for domestic connections. It also reduced the solid waste management user fee for residential property under three slabs.

The council also agreed to constitute ward committees in the city.

Water tariff had been hiked by the administrator of the civic body which became effective on April 1, 2019 when the elected council was not in place. Following the elections to the council in November 2019, the new council, for five-year term, came into being on February 28, 2020 with Diwakara and Janaki alias Vedavathi from the BJP getting elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

While reducing the water tariff, the council revised the slabs to five from the earlier four. The revised tariffs per each kilo litre (KL) of water and slabs will be ₹ 6 (0-10 KL); ₹ 7 (above 10 KL to 15 KL); ₹ 9 (above 15 KL to 25 KL); ₹ 11 (above 25 KL to 30 KL) and ₹ 13 for above 30 KL of water.Earlier, it was ₹ 7 (for 0-8 KL of water), ₹ 9 (above 8 KL to 15 KL); ₹ 11 (above 15 KL-25 KL) and ₹ 13 (for above 25 KL of water).

The Whip in the council Premananda Shetty said that with the revision, a domestic user who consumes water up to 10 KL will have to pay ₹ 60 per month. Earlier, the minimum tariff was ₹ 65 per month.

The council reduced the solid waste management (SWM) user fee, payable with the property tax, for residential property from ₹ 50 to ₹ 30 for property up to 500 sq ft built-up area, from ₹ 75 to ₹ 60 for property from 501 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft built-up area and from ₹ 100 to ₹ 80 for property from 1001 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft built-up area.

The Mayor announced that those who processed solid waste into manure will be given 50 % concession in paying SWM user fee from 2020-21.

As promised by the ruling BJP in its manifesto for the council elections last year, the council led by it gave its approval for constituting ward committees.

But a city corporation will have to constitute ward committees under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act 2011. In addition, the Lok Adalat, on January 4, 2014, had asked the corporation to constitute the committees.

Five years ago the then council led by the Congress had declined to constitute the ward committees. Instead the council in its October 2014 meeting presided over by the then Mayor Mahabala Marla had resolved to constitute a three-member House committee to study pros and cons of constituting them. An agenda placed in the meeting of the council on August 13 said that the particular house committee did not submit any report to the council.