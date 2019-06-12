Corpn. Bank hosts meeting on information security

Corporation Bank recently hosted a two-day meet of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Forum at the bank’s head office here.

Bank Managing Director and CEO P.V. Bharathi inaugurated the meeting, convened by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDBRT), Hyderabad — an institute established by Reserve Bank of India.

During the meeting deliberations were made on recent trends in cyber crime and solutions, models and technologies being developed for information security and cyber security.

IDRBT formed the Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Forum in 2010 with a view to providing a platform for CISOs of all banks and financial institutions to discuss common security concerns in the Indian Banking and Financial Sector and collaboratively provide solutions.