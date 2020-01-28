Corpn. Bank celebrates Republic Day

Corporation Bank celebrated the 71st Republic Day here on Sunday. Bank Managing Director and CEO P V Bharathi unfurled the national flag in the presence of Executive Director Birupaksha Mishra and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bharathi highlighted the significance of Republic Day and said it is an occasion to remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.
Stating that bankers are the backbone of a country’s economy, Ms. Bharathi said it is their duty and responsibility to play a vital role in contributing to the growth of the country.
