Corpn. asks people to extend cooperation to UPHC staff

28 September 2021 22:42 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday asked the authorities of residential apartments, housing layouts and malls to cooperate with doctors and staff from Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) who are conducting COVID-19 test.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release that in the backdrop of re-opening of educational institutions, malls, shopping complexes, super-markets and other public establishments, the corporation is witnessing an increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases under its limits.

Public establishments have already been directed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines as a pre-condition before conducting public transaction and activities. Establishment owners are mandated to direct their staff to undergo COVID-19 test once in every 10 days.

“Besides laxity in following COVID-19 protocol, it has been reported that a few residential apartments, housing layouts, malls are not cooperating with doctors and staff from Urban Primary Health Care Centres who are conducting COVID-19 test,” he said.

Educational institutions have been directed to keep a check on the movement of outstation students and subject them to institutional quarantine after the mandatory RT-PCR test. However, on multiple occasions institutions and establishments have been found violating rules.

“The public is hereby requested to cooperate with Mangaluru City Corporation UPHC staff who have been striving to prevent further spread of the pandemic,” Mr. Sridhar said and warned that cases will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those found in violation of public health guidelines.