Coronavirus: retail sales at Mangaluru Central Market stopped

Dakshina Kannada district administration suspended the retail sales at the Central Market in Mangaluru from March 26 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Central Market, located in the central business district area, is frequented by both the public as well as those retail traders who purchase the commodities in the market in wholesale rate and later sell them in their small shops in different parts of the city. The Central Market also supplies the commodities to the neighbouring districts including Kasargod in Kerala and Udupi.

In a late night tweet on March 25, the office of the Deputy Commissioner said, “Taking into account the surge of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring district (Kasaragod in Kerala) it has been decided to suspend retail sales at the central market and public will not be allowed. Proper arrangements have been made for public to buy from nearby grocery shops from 6 a.m. till noon.”

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada said in a statement that however, retail traders are allowed to purchase the commodities at the Central Market during the given time (till noon) and later sell them in their respective grocery and vegetable shops.

Dakshina Kannada has reported five COVID-19 positive cases till Wednesday.