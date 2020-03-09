Coronavirus | Passenger shifted to quarantine facility

MANGALURU

09 March 2020

‘He will be discharged if test is negative’

A passenger, who was found having fever following screening at the Mangaluru International Airport on his arrival, was moved to the quarantine facility at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Sunday for COVID-19 tests.

District Health Officer Sikandar Pasha said that the passenger was screened on his arrival by a Jet Airways flight from Dubai at the airport as mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As the airport did not have an ambulance readily available, one was sent from the city to bring the passenger to the hospital.

“He will be kept in the facility where all necessary tests will be carried out. If there are no symptoms of infection, he will be discharged on Monday,” Dr. Pasha said.

Following directions from the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, all passengers arriving by international flights are being screened at airports.

So far, six throat swab samples of international passengers arriving in Mangaluru were sent for tests. All of them turned negative for COVID-19.