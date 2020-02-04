Coronavirus: Only those with travel history to be screened

With the third positive case of novel coronavirus reporting from the neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala on Monday, the State Health Department officials said here that doctors have been advised to screen only those who have visited Wuhan in China and those who have come in contact with such persons and treat them if necessary.

“We are in constant touch with all private hospitals. So far, there has not been any case with novel coronavirus infection here,” District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Naveenchandra Kulal told The Hindu.

Mangaluru Taluk Health Officer Sujay Kumar said that following global alert issued by the World Health Organisation, a meeting of doctors from private hospitals has been conducted. Others should be treated symptomatically as is done for viral infection. “Letters reiterating the same have been sent to hospitals,” Dr. Kumar said.

He said isolation ward of 10 beds has been set up at the Government Wenlock Hospital. Similar facility was being created in other private hospitals. Doctors have been provided with protective kits. Some machines to monitor body temperature are being procured, he said.