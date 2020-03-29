Coronavirus | KSRTC bus passengers asked to undergo home quarantine

Dakshina Kannada district administration has appealed to the passengers in the Bengaluru-Mangaluru KSRTC bus (KA 19 F 3329) which had departed from Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand at 4.30 p.m. on March 21 to undergo home quarantine for 28 days. This move comes after one of the passengers from Dakshina Kannada tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.

Releasing the travel history of the patient, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that the 21-year-old male had arrived at Bengaluru International Airport from Dubai on March 21 at 8.30 a.m. He then got into a BMTC bus to Majestic bus stop, and had lunch at Majestic at around 2 p.m.

On the way to Mangaluru, the bus had stopped at Kunigal for tea. He reached Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada at about 3 a.m. on March 22 and took an auto rickshaw from there to reach home (Karaya village in Belthangady Taluk).

The Deputy Commissioner has also asked the auto rickshaw driver to undergo home quarantine for 28 days. If there are any symptoms they should seek medical help, the release said.

The person had been admitted to the government hospital in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on March 24 with the symptoms.