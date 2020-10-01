Coronavirus | Case fatality rate falls to 1.1% in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

01 October 2020 10:50 IST

With marked increase in the rate of testing following directions during the recent review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Dakshina Kannada is seeing drop in the case fatality rate (CFR) and test positivity rate of COVID-19 in the last 15 days, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Rajendra said that as Dakshina Kannada was one among districts in the country having highest case fatality, the district was set a target of conducting 4,400 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests per day.

"On Tuesday we did close to 4,000 tests," Dr. Rajendra said. The district, in the beginning was given a target of 1,800 tests a day, which was revised to 2,400 tests and 3,200 tests daily before setting 4,400 tests per day, he added. Quoting from State COVID War Room analysis, Dr. Rajendra said the case fatality rate in the district in the last 15 days has come down to 1.4 %. "In the last seven days the CFR was at 1.1 %. The overall CFR was at 2.3 %," he said and added that now COIVD-19 cases are being detected early. The case positivity rate in the last 15 days was at 16.3 % and in the last seven days it was at 13.8 %.

The contact tracing has improved and for every COVID-19 positive person about 6 each primary and secondary contacts are being found now. As many as 2,000 patients are under home quarantine. Services of retired government doctors and dentists are being used to monitor health of those in home quarantine. Dr. Rajendra said measures have been taken to ramp up testing at the Government Wenlock Hospital and five private medical colleges.