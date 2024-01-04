GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corbevax available in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesdays, Fridays

January 04, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Corbevax, a vaccine against COVID-19, is available at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and the government taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who want to avail it will have to register by visiting https://www.cowin.gov.in.

Those aged above 18 who have taken Covishield or Covaxin and completed six months or 26 weeks after taking the vaccines can take Corbevax vaccine, an official press release said.

