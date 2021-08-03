Mangaluru

Coordinating with neighbouring States to reduce inconvenience: ADGP

Travellers wait in a queue to get their COVID-19 test report checked by officials at Talapady checkpost at Kerala-Karnataka border, near Mangaluru, on August 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: -

Karnataka government is coordinating with authorities in neighboring Kerala and Maharashtra to reduce inconvenience to people in border areas because of restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy.

Talking to reporters after reviewing arrangements at Talapady border checkpost near Mangaluru, Mr. Reddy said RT-PCR negative certificate is not being insisted on from people heading to Dakshina Kannada district on a medical emergency. Similarly, degree students who are attending examinations in Dakshina Kannada are also being allowed to proceed after checking the hall ticket.

“RT-PCR negative certificate is being sought only to prevent unnecessary travel between the border districts. This restriction will not come up during health emergency and for writing examinations,” he said. He added Kasaragod district administration has been asked to contact Dakshina Kannada district war room for help in emergency cases.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy (2nd from left) at Talapady checkpost near Mangaluru along with Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra (left) on August 3, 2021.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy (2nd from left) at Talapady checkpost near Mangaluru along with Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra (left) on August 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

 

This arrangement is in place in Belagavi, Mysuru and other border districts, Mr. Reddy said.

He said restriction on allowing only those with RT-PCR negative certificate will be in place till the test positivity rate in border districts of Maharashtra and Kerala comes down. Those entering the border districts through trains, buses and air are being tested. They are quarantined till arrival of the report, and those tested positive are being accommodated in COVID-19 Care Centres.

Ruling out opening of testing centres at border checkposts, Mr. Reddy said people have to get tested at centres in their areas.

Mr. Reddy said inter-State coordination was working fine from the level of District Commissioners to Secretaries.

After reviewing the arrangements at Talapady, Mr Reddy met a few of residents of Manjeshwar who are demanding reopening of the testing centre.

Mr. Reddy then visited the border checkpost in Salethoor. He was accompanied by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

A group of people from Varkady and some residents of Kasaragod district briefly blocked the movement of vehicles on National Highway 66 towards Kasaragod in the Kerala portion of Talapady village on August 2.

Activists of Social Democratic Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League blocked movement of vehicles on National Highway 66 on the Kerala side of Talapady village on August 2, 2021 in protest against closure of a COVID-19 testing facility at the Talapady checkpost by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Activists of Social Democratic Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League blocked movement of vehicles on National Highway 66 on the Kerala side of Talapady village on August 2, 2021 in protest against closure of a COVID-19 testing facility at the Talapady checkpost by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.   | Photo Credit: Raghava M

 


