Cooperative Week celebrations in city on November 15

They will be held at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Hall

The Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation will hold this year’s State-level Cooperative Week celebrations in Mangaluru on November 15.

M.N. Rajendra Kumar, president of the federation, as well as the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank, announced this at a preparatory meeting for the Cooperative Week celebrations in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The Cooperative Week was being celebrated in November to cherish the cooperative values propagated by the former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru, he said.

The November 15 celebrations would be held at the T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Hall. Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies C.N. Devaraj, Karnataka State Apex Bank Chief Executive Officer M. Venkataswamy, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Prakash Rao and others attended the meeting.