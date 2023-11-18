HamberMenu
Cooperative societies should work in unison for nation’s growth: Rajanna

November 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Cooperative Minister K.N. Rajanna speaking at the State-level cooperation week celebration organised by the SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Cooperative Minister K.N. Rajanna speaking at the State-level cooperation week celebration organised by the SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Stressing on the need for cooperative societies to work together for the country’s progress, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Saturday said more economic activities in rural areas would help the nation become a $5 trillion economy.

At the 70th All-India Cooperative Week celebration organised by the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation, and the South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank, Mr. Rajanna said farmers should be encouraged to take up sub-occupation such as dairy farming and apiculture, which helps in increasing farm revenue. Market should be provided for self-help groups that manufacture products using locally available raw material.

Women dressed in the colours of the cooperative flag at the State-level cooperation week celebration organised by the SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Women dressed in the colours of the cooperative flag at the State-level cooperation week celebration organised by the SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Cooperative societies should work efficiently with a secular and apolitical approach. Cooperative banks should lend money to the needy, which would help them improve their living conditions. Youth and women should join hands to strengthen the cooperative sector, the Minister said.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader also spoke. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, State Cooperative Federation president G.T. Deve Gowda, and SCDCC Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar were present.

