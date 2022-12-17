  1. EPaper
Cooker blast case: Mohammed Shariq shifted to Bengaluru hospital

December 17, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Following nearly a month-long treatment, Mohammed Shariq, the main accused in the November 19 Mangaluru pressure cooker blast case, was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Shariq, who was carrying the cooker in an autorickshaw, and autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojari, suffered burns following mild blast near Kankanady police station. Shariq sustained more than 40% burns and was not in a position to talk. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

On November 30, the National Investigation Agency took over investigation of the case from the Mangaluru city police. Soon after, the NIA sleuths took permission from the treating doctors and started questioning of Shariq in the hospital.

On December 17 morning, Shariq was shifted from the private hospital to Victoria Hospital, sources said.

Shariq is accused in two cases registered for communally sensitive and anti-national graffiti that had come up at two places in the city in November 2020. A case was registered against him in Shivamogga too. He obtained bail and got involved in terrorist activities following his alleged association with anti-national elements, police said.

