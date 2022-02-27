Convocation
The ninth annual convocation of Rani Channamma University will be held in Belagavi on March 9.
Virender Singh Chauhan, scientist and former UGC chairman, will deliver the convocation address. Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the function.
