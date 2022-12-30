Convocation for first batch of ITI apprentices trained under SRTIVE project to be held on Dec. 31

December 30, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Mangaluru will hold the convocation for the first batch of apprentices from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) who were trained by it for a year under the Union government’s Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) programme at KIA Hall in Baikampady on Saturday, December 31 at 3.30 p.m.

The KIA was among 20 industrial clusters in the country which was awarded with the STRIVE programme. Kanara Industries Association Cluster (KIA-IC) was one of the three industrial clusters chosen for this project in Karnataka. The apprentices were trained for skill sets required for the industry, M. Athmika Amin, Secretary, KIA said in a release.

STRIVE is a World Bank-funded project. Under this initiative, KIA-IC gets ₹1 crore grant to train and equip apprentices graduating from local ITIs. They are trained on the job in an industry while simultaneously obtaining technical instruction from the Association. The training lasts one year for ITI students and two years for those with a 10th pass, after which they would be entitled to take the National Apprentice Certification (NAC), which is highly recognised in India and across the world. This credential will guarantee an excellent placement opportunity in any sector in India.

Under the STRIVE Project, KIA-IC has been authorised to enroll apprentices in five trades — fitter, electrician, welder, mechanic motor vehicle, and PASAA (Programming and Systems Administration Assistant). Under KIA-IC, 84 industries have already offered letters of support to the Association to place apprentices in their establishments. The Association has already placed 146 apprentices in various trades in 22 industrial businesses in Baikampady. “We plan to train and place 200 more apprentices through this scheme within a year,” she said.

To satisfy the demand for trained and qualified personnel in the industries around Mangaluru area, KIA has collaborated with about 29 ITI institutes in Dakshina Kannada. Every Saturday, KIA holds technical and behavioural training, and a Technical Director has been appointed for the purpose. “All of the apprentices in this programme have improved their skill sets as well as their personalities. In addition to learning how to enhance their coordination and overall knowledge of the trade they studied, students are also coached to deliver better presentations and communicate more effectively. Students receiving this training bring tremendous value to the companies in which they work, making them desirable employees in practically any industry”, the release said.

The KIA-IC has been accredited as a Basic Training Centre (BTP), allowing it to equip 10th pass students a wide range of skills and offer new career prospects.

KIA envisions KIA-IC as a Centre of Excellence for Apprentice Training Programmes. “Our goal in administering this programme is to train qualified workers and provide career opportunities for local youngsters in order to make them self-reliant,” she said.

Industrialists, Prakash Kalbavi as Chairman and Ajith Kamath as Secretary, are in charge of the STRIVE - KIA-IC, and have played crucial role in ensuring the project’s success, the release said.