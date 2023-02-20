Convey achievements of government to people, Nadda tells party workers

February 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday urged party workers to convey achievements of the State and Central governments that have been working for the welfare of all together (Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas) to people and ensure victory in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers at the booth-level workers convention in Udupi, Mr. Nadda said the nine-year administration of Narendra Modi at the Centre and the near-four years administration of the B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments in Karnataka have ensured empowerment of all without any discrimination on the lines of religion or caste.

While over 80 crore people benefited from Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic without there being deaths due to starvation, thousands had died due to plague in the earlier days. While over 3.5 crore houses were being built under the PM Avas scheme across the country, nine lakh were being built in Karnataka, he said.

BJP, the leader said, has been a pro-people and responsible political party. While about 76% of people were vaccinated in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, 67% were vaccinated in Europe and none knows the figures of China. However, almost every Indian was vaccinated with double vaccine doses and many with the booster dose in India during the pandemic, he noted.

Mr. Nadda said while most of the political parties in the country, including the Congress, have been family parties, BJP governed by strong ideology stands apart. It was not a family party, he said adding the party has been the family for workers. Cadre-based BJP successfully scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution as desired by its leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

He listed out several achievements of the Central and State governments, including Ujwala, Ujala, Swatchata Abhiyan, Vande Bharat Express, Raita Vidya Nidhi, increased domestic defence production, increased indigenous production of electronic components including mobile phones etc.

Stoking an emotional cord, Mr. Nadda said he was greatly influenced by Udupi’s late V.S. Acharya and often sought his guidance when the former was the party youth-wing president. His visit to Sri Krishna Mutt and meeting with seers has strengthened his and party’s conviction.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel urged party workers to ensure party victory in the Assembly elections by winning 150 seats through winning every booth. BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and others were present.