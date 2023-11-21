Conventional media can effectively face challenges posed by social media: Kateel

November 21, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Tuesday said conventional media — print and electronic — can effectively face challenges from social media with the credibility of the former.

Speaking after inaugurating the 4th convention of the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ) here, Mr. Kateel underscored the importance of the media in democracy and said they have been providing people credible information with the right perspective.

The DKUWJ has offered new dimension and model to journalism by conducting village stay programmes and similar programmes thereby bringing the administration and the people closer.

President of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Shivanand Tagadoor presided. MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLC K. Harish Kumar, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and others were present. President of DKUWJ Srinivas Nayak Indaje delivered the introductory address. Earlier, the dignitaries inaugurated a photo exhibition.

In his presidential address, Mr. Tagadoor said maintaining professional commitment and moral values were the biggest challenges being faced by a journalist. He expressed concern over the decreasing numbers of journalists having professional commitment. Journalists’ associations should work towards preventing the menace of fake and blackmail journalists. Mr. Tagadoor said print media was the suitable forum for the growth of journalists as they could excel in any other form of media thereafter.

Participants at a panel discussion on rural journalism that followed the inauguration felt that the sector needs true value addition. More news should come as per people’s expectations and there should be enhanced focus on problems in rural areas.

Udayavani editor Aravinda Navada, Vijaya Karnataka resident editor B. Ravindra Shetty, and Deccan Herald bureau chief Harsha participated in the discussion.

