Convention of hereditary trustees, priests of 300 temples of Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru on January 26

January 26, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Devastana, Mutt Mattu Dharmika Samstegala Mahasangha will organise Dakshina Kannada district convention of hereditary trustees, priests and other representatives of 300 temples, mutts, and other Hindu places of worship at Srinivas Kalyana Mantapa in Car Street in Mangaluru on Friday. at 10 a.m.

Talking to reporters here on January 24, State convener of the mahasangha Mohan Gowda said Dakshina Kannada district unit of the mahasangha will also be launched.

Mr. Gowda said many temples and other Hindu places of worship were largely under the control of the State government. As per a recent judgement of the Supreme Court, the State government should keep away from governing Hindu places of worship. But the government still continues to exercise control.

“We will strengthen the ongoing fight of temple committees to wrest control of temples,” he said.

Among the issues that will be discussed during the district convention include need for temples to make effective use of temple’s revenue for development and improvement of facilities at the temple. The convention will also discuss on the need to have a dress code for those visiting temples. “We want our temples to be place of protection and spread of Hindu religious practices,” he said.

The convention will also discuss about ways to prevent misuse of temple land and temple ornaments, he added.

Mr. Gowda said similar district convention and opening of district unit will be held shortly in Udupi. District conventions will be held across the State, he said.

