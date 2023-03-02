ADVERTISEMENT

Convention of govt. schemes beneficiaries to be held in Mangaluru on March 16

March 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

We have planned to invite 25,000 beneficiaries, mainly from Mangaluru, Bantwal, Ullal, Moodbidri and Mulky regions, says V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar(2nd from Right) speaking during a meeting in connection with organising a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on March 16, at Zilla Panchayat Hall on Thursday, March 2. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

More then 25,000 beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes will be invited to a convention to be organised by the Karnataka Government at the Karavarali Utsava grounds at Lalbagh in the city on March 16, according to Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, March 2, he said that there are over four lakh beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada. “We have planned to invite 25,000 beneficiaries, mainly from Mangaluru, Bantwal, Ullal, Moodbidri and Mulky regions,” he said. The State government will bear all the expenses of the convention, he added.

Earlier in a preparatory meeting held on organising the convention, Mr. Kumar said that in many schemes, the amount directly gets credited to the account of the beneficiaries and hence, many of them will not be aware of the schemes for which they have received the amount. “By holding this convention, we are making beneficiaries aware of the schemes,” he said and added that the convention is also to reach out to those who are yet to get benefit of the schemes.

The Minister asked officials to make a detailed list of beneficiaries of schemes related to pension, housing, self help groups, Krishi Sanman. “Just invite them and do not force them to come to the convention,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar asked officials to make complete use of the funds granted by the State government and submit utilisation certificate by March 5. Estimates of the works under the area development funds of MLAs and Member of Parliament, which have not been taken up so far, have to be submitted forthwith for release of amount. These works should commence before the end of this month when the Model Code of Conduct is likely to come into effect, he said.

Asking departmental heads to submit within two days the plan of action, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara asked agriculture department to bring beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Raita Vidya Nidhi Scheme and Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana to the convention. Horiculture department was asked to bring 800 beneficiaries, while Animal Husbandry department was asked to coordinate with Karnataka Milk Federation and bring 80 beneficiaries. Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats were asked to bring beneficiaries of housing schemes and those who have recently received title deeds.

Mr. Kumara asked revenue officials to bring beneficiaries of Sandhya Suraksha and of those whose unauthorised occupation in government land has been regularised under Section 94 C and 94 CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act. The Mangaluru City Corporation was asked to invite, among others, the pourakarmikas whose services were regularised recently.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath also spoke.

