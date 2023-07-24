Convention of Dalit organisations and associations in Mangaluru on July 30

July 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly eight different Dalit organisations, 12 Dalit sub-caste organisations and SC/ST employees’ associations in KSRTC, Mangalore University and New Mangalore Port Authority from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will take part in a convention of Dalits which will be held by Dakshina Kannada Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samiti at the B.R. Ambekar Bhavan here on July 30.

Talking to reporters, M. Devadas, the Principal Convenor of the samiti, said the convention is being held to raise a united voice of Dalits to address several issues concerning the group, some of which were pending for several years.

Mr. Devadas said the State government has still not come out with norms for allotment of “DC (depressed class) Manna” land to landless Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) families. “The then Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha had sent to the State Government in 2017 the draft rules on allotment of land. The government is yet to ratify it,” Mr. Devadas said. Over 6,000 applications for allotment of DC Manna land were pending in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Devadas said the subsidy given by Ambedkar Development Corporation for unemployed youths from SC/STs to set up self employment units has come down drastically. The government should increase the subsidy amount.

Ashok Konchady, the General Secretary of the Samiti, said the Government has still not taken action to install “B.R. Ambedkar Circle” name plate at the circle (erstwhile Jyothi Circle) in Mangaluru. There is a need for further improvement in the usage of grants released under Special Component Plan (SCP) for SCs and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for STs such that it impacts the lives of SCs and STs, he said.

“As most of Dalits have voted for Congress, we want the Congress government to fulfil demands of SCs and STs, some of which are long-pending ones,” Mr. Devadas said.

On the occasion, Speaker U.T. Khader will be felicitated. The samiti will also felicitate former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai for his contribution in construction of Ambedkar Bhavan, Mr. Devadas said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.