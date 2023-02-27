ADVERTISEMENT

Convention of Central and State scheme beneficiaries in Kaup

February 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A mega convention of Central and State government scheme beneficiaries will be held in Kaup on March 5 where the beneficiaries will receive benefits, said Fisheries, Ports, Inland Transport and Udupi district in charge Minister S. Angara in Udupi on Monday.

Chairing a preparatory meeting, Mr. Angara asked officials to make a detailed list of the beneficiaries along with the benefits they are receiving. Officials should meet the targets set for each of schemes and ensure benefits reach to all eligible people.

If there is any shortage of funds, officials should approach him directly and he will make necessary arrangements for funds. If funds are available and beneficiaries are yet to identified, then officials should act quickly act and complete the process, he said.

