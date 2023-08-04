HamberMenu
Convention demands justice in Soujanya murder case, decries ‘malicious campaign’ against Dharmasthala

August 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of people participated in a jatha and a public meeting organised by Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunathaswamy Bhakta Vrinda at Ujire near Mangaluru on Friday.

A large number of people participated in a jatha and a public meeting organised by Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunathaswamy Bhakta Vrinda at Ujire near Mangaluru on Friday.

Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunatha Swami Bhakta Vrinda on Friday, August 4, organised a massive convention of devotees and well-wishers of Dharmasthala that demanded bringing to book the real culprit of Soujanya murder and condemned “baseless allegations” being made against Dharmasthala and the family of D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, at Ujire.

ALSO READ
Mystery of Dharmasthala: Eleven years and many probes later, no trace of Soujanya’s killer

Those who attended the convention and a jatha urged the government to arrest the real accused of Soujanya murder, that took place on October 10, 2012, at Pangala village near Dharmasthala. At the same time, the government should prevent a “malicious campaign” by vested interests against Dharmasthala and the Heggade family, they said.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K. Harish Kumar said the special court had acquitted the accused because of the lack of evidence. The government had promised a re-investigation and the public may provide evidence if they have. However, indulging in a malicious campaign against the pilgrimage centre and the Heggades in the name of the murder was condemnable, he said.

Leaders of various political parties participated in a jatha and a public meeting organised by the Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunathaswamy Bhakta Vrinda at Ujire near Mangaluru on Friday.

Leaders of various political parties participated in a jatha and a public meeting organised by the Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunathaswamy Bhakta Vrinda at Ujire near Mangaluru on Friday.

While the former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake said everyone was with the Heggades, another former Minister and Congress leader K. Abhayachandra Jain averred launching a legal battle to render justice to the victim’s family. Padmaprasada Ajila from the Aladangadi Palace said people cutting across caste and religion lines revere Mr. Heggade.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project executive director L.H. Manjunath, one of the founders of the bhakta vrinda, said the vrinda would launch a Statewide agitation if the real culprit was not arrested.

Accepting the memorandum, Belthangady MLA K. Harish Poonja promised to get the re-investigation done in two months and bring the real culprit out. K. Prathapsimha Nayak, MLC, and others were present.

Mangalore / Karnataka / investigation

