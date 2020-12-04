Controversy over name board at Udupi Krishna temple ends

Controversy over removing a Kannada name board at the entrance of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi has ended with the mutt fixing the Kannada board on Thursday.
Earlier, president of Udupi unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Neelavara Surendra Adiga had raised objections to the removal of the Kannada board and fixing a name board written in Tulu and Sanskrit. He had said that the action of the muttt authorities violated the government directive that mandates organisations, commercial establishments to give prominence to Kannada in name boards.
But the manager of the Paryaya Admar Mutt Govindaraj had clarified that the Kannada name board made of plastic had been removed for replacing it with a wooden one. The plastic board had been removed on an instruction from the seer of the Paryaya Admar Mutt as part of temple renovation process during the just concluded Lakshadeepotsava rituals.
