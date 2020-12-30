Controversy over land forces postponement of Beary Bhavan foundation stone-laying function

Beary academy says bhavan will not come up on land for Abbakka Bhavan

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has postponed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Beary Bhavan near Thokkottu scheduled on January 1, according to academy chairman Rahim Uchil.

It is due to controversy over the land identified for constructing the bhavan.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that fans of Rani Abbakka are upset after Mangaluru MLA and former district in-charge Minister U. T. Khader stated that the Beary Bhavan will come up on the land reserved for the Abbakka Bhavan with his (Mr. Khader’s) consent. Now, the queen’s fans have opposed construction of the Beary Bhavan.

But, the academy chairman said, the Beary Bhavan will not be built on the land reserved for the Abbakka Bhavan. In all, 42 cents of land has been reserved for building the Abbakka Bhavan. The academy will not use that land.

The Beary Bhavan will be built on an adjacent 25 cents of land reserved for building the offices of village accountant and surveyor. Once the Beary Bhavan is ready, the offices of village accountant and surveyor will be housed in the same place. The Abbakka Utsava Samithi has been apprised of the matter, he said. The Beary Bhavan will have facility for parking on the basement. The first floor will have a hall for presenting cultural programmes. The second floor will have the office of the Beary Sahitya Academy. The third floor will house the offices of village accountant and the surveyor.

The public can have access to the blue print of the bhavan that has been prepared, he added.

He said that the land for building the Abbakka Bhavan had been reserved a decade ago. But the Abbakka Bhavan has not become a reality. Now, some are upset that the Beary Bhavan is coming up on the adjacent land. Hence, the Abbakka Utsava Samithi and some local organisations have said that they will hold a silent protest on January 1.

Hence, the academy will not like to lay the foundation stone for the bhavan amid controversy and by hurting people’s sentiments. The academy will take all people and organisations into confidence and apprise them of the reality and will lay the foundation stone for the bhavan on a later date. It will also appeal to the government to do justice to the proposed Abbakka Bhavan.

The academy chairman said that the proposed project should unite all and not divide society.