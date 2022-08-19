Controversial hoarding of Savarkar removed

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Hindutva activists removed a controversial hoarding having images of Veer Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose from Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi on Friday.

The installation of the hoarding at the circle on August 15 had led to a controversy with the Popular Front of India opposing it and threatening to launch a protest.

BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna and Dakshina Kannada district Hindu Mahasabha president Pramod Uchil led teams of activists in removing the hoarding.

They did it after the police reportedly convinced them of the need to remove it to ease the tension.

At about 11.30 a.m. on Friday, about 30 activists showered flower petals on the hoarding and shifted it to the martyrs memorial, about 300 m away from the circle in the Ajjarakad area. Later, the Hindu Mahasabha leaders moved it away from the memorial.

Mr. Suvarna said that the activists did not buckle under any pressure, but wanted the controversy not to sustain during the festival season of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in the temple city as people are in a festive mood. He also maintained that the removal was to protect the hoarding from rain.

Mr. Suvarna said that the activists will make sure that a bust of Savarkar is installed at the circle in the future.

He said that Savarkar is one among the many freedom fighters who played a decisive role in creating fear in the minds of British invaders. Those who are opposing Savarkar do not know the history of India, he added.

Mr. Uchil said that the previous governments had suppressed history by not giving publicity to the heroic fight of Savarkar against the British.