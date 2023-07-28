Contract worker dies on Adani-UPCL premises near Padubidri

July 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

One contract worker died and three others were injured when a beam of a building under dismantling crashed on the premises of Adani-Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. at Yellur near Padubidri on July 28.

Police gave the name of the deceased as Mularam Singh, 21, from Rajasthan, and the injured as Sukvinder Singh and Baljir Singh, both from Punjab, and Ramachandra Meena from Rajasthan.

According to the police, the power company had given the contract of dismantling the old structure of fuel gas dismantler (sulphur gas) to a contractor, who had given the work on a sub-contract to another. The sub-contractor had sourced about 50 people from North India and the dismantling work was going on for the last six months.

While the four workers were removing a beam with the help of a crane on Friday, the beam broke. As the three injured were hanging through the safety rope, the beam snapped the safety rope the deceased was wearing and he fell from a height of nearly 100 ft.

The Padubidri police have registered cases of causing death due to negligence not amounting to culpable homicide, rash and negligent act, and causing grievous hurt under IPC against the sub-contractor and are investigating.